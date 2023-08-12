Watch Now
Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns to downtown Detroit

Among the artists taking center stage at 2023 Ribs R &amp; B Music Festival include Chanté Moore, Brownstone &amp; Rob Base.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 06:46:17-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — What’s better than enjoying delicious food while listening to great music?

The 2023 Ribs and R&B Music Festival is being held August 11, 12 & 13 in downtown Detroit's Hart Plaza.

At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an amazing summertime celebration of barbecue and great music. The festival features an outstanding lineup of local barbecue experts and grilling gurus serving up tasty ribs, brisket and chicken, as well as show after show featuring a variety of talented R&B and soul singers on two stages.

Among the artists taking center stage this year include Chanté Moore, Brownstone & Rob Base. In past years, the festival has featured such artists as Sheila E., Dru Hill ft. Sisquo, Howard Hewitt, Loose Ends, CeCe Peniston, Chrisette Michele, Keith Washington, Al B. Sure!, The Mary Jane Girls, and Enchantment.

2023 FESTIVAL HOURS:
11:30am - 11:30pm (all 3 days)
Friday: free until 3:00pm
Saturday & Sunday: free until 1:00pm ($15 after)

To learn more, visit Ribs R&B Music Festival Weekend 2023 (ribsrnbmusicfestival.com)

