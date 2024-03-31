Second annual Public Health Week to kick off April 1 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Health Department is collaborating with Detroit Police Department precincts, recreation centers and community partners to host Public Health Week for a second year.

This year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating Culture in Health.”

In an effort to highlight the great services that public health offers to residents, general health screenings and activities will include the following:



Checks of blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and kidney function

HIV and syphilis testing

Fitness classes

CPR training

Narcan training and kit distribution

Mental health makeovers

Lead screenings

Cuts and Conversations

A men's panel discussion

The screenings will take place at the Detroit Health Department, Detroit police precincts and city of Detroit Recreation Centers on the following days and times:

Monday, April 1 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, April 5 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 12 – 2 p.m.

For more details on times and locations, visit detroitmi.gov/health