Second Ebenezer gears up for 26th Annual College and Trade Fair

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church is set to host its 26th Annual College and Trade Fair on Saturday, February 22, 2025, continuing a legacy of empowering students through education and career opportunities. The event will take place at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Road, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Since its inception in 1998, the fair has impacted over 25,000 students and awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships. This year’s event will welcome representatives from over 50 colleges nationwide, as well as numerous trade schools, providing students and parents with invaluable insights into academic and vocational career paths.

Event Highlights:

• On-Site College Admissions: High school seniors can apply for admission on the spot. Students should bring transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, and three recommendation letters.

• Scholarship Information: Details on scholarship opportunities will be provided throughout the event.

• Trade School & Career Exploration: Representatives from job corps, military, energy companies, cosmetology, broadcasting, and civil service will be available to discuss alternative career paths.

• Giveaways: Attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To sign up or learn more, visit www.secondebenezer.org. For additional inquiries, email education@secondebenezer.org.