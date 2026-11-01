'She was in her Halloween costume': Young girl shot in Detroit after trick-or-treating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young girl was shot at a Detroit home Saturday night after she had gone trick-or-treating.

Police say they were notified around 9 p.m. to respond to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit for a 5-year-old girl who had been shot in her chest. Once officers arrived, they spoke with her parents.

Police say the shooting happened on Iroquois Street near Moffat Avenue. Officers responded to that area and found a scene.

Investigators believe shots were fired into the home as the child was playing in a back room after going trick-or-treating Halloween night.

"And just like all kids do when they get finished trick-or-treating, they just try to enjoy themselves. And while she was trying to do that, somebody fired shots senselessly into the house," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams told media outside the hospital Saturday night. "For our victim, she was in her Halloween costume at the time she got shot."

Detroit police provide details in the video player below:

Detroit police provide information after young girl shot at home on Halloween

Williams says the victim is in stable condition.

"Luckily for us, she was not fatally shot. So she's in stable condition, which is a blessing. But it could have been much worse," he said. "This is one of those instances where people were just firing shots, and this is the worst time to do it. You have kids outside, everybody trick-or-treating, trying to enjoy the evening. And while trying to enjoy the evening, she was shot."

Arnold said the child had to call out for her mother after being shot.

"She had to tell her mom. She said 'I think I've been shot.' The mom was in the shower and had to come down and rush her child here. This is just something senseless," Arnold said.

No one was in custody as of late Saturday night.

"I just want the individual to know who's responsible for this: we will find you and we're coming for you," Arnold said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting including what led up to it. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct and ask to speak with their detective unit, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.