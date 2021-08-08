Shed 5 Flea returns to Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After an exciting and successful return, Shed 5 Flea will be back for its final event of the season welcoming handmakers, shopkeepers, and vintage purveyors filling the interior and exterior of Shed 5 and around Shed 6 at Detroit's Eastern Market.

Shed 5 Flea brings Detroit a hefty dose of architectural salvage, vintage and handcrafted goods, small batch and artisan foods, apparel, and much more. This free

event takes place on Sunday, August 8 from 10am to 4pm.

Welcoming thousands of shoppers, Shed 5 Flea launched to rave reviews in 2016 and has quickly become a summer favorite among shoppers and exhibitors alike. With a large offering of new and vintage apparel, accessories, home décor, gourmet foods, and unique items you won’t find anywhere else, Shed 5 Flea is sure to please.