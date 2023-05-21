Shed 5 Flea returns to Eastern Market beginning Sunday, June 11

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Returning to Eastern Market for its first show of the seventh season, Shed 5 Flea welcomes over 80 handmakers, shopkeepers, and vintage purveyors filling the interior and exterior of Shed 5 and around Shed 6. Shed 5 Flea brings Detroit a hefty dose of architectural salvage, vintage, and handcrafted goods, small-batch and artisan foods, apparel, and much more. This free event takes place on Sunday, June 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Welcoming thousands of shoppers, Shed 5 Flea launched to rave reviews in 2016 and has quickly become a summer favorite among shoppers and exhibitors alike. With a large offering of new and vintage apparel, accessories, home décor, gourmet foods, and unique items you won’t find anywhere else, Shed 5 Flea is sure to please.

“Simply put, it’s all the things you love in one place and that place is Detroit’s historic Eastern Market. As if you needed another reason to love Eastern Market, your admiration just grew tenfold. Bring a big truck,” says Stephanie Jones, Mercantile Events & Marketing President.

Mercantile Events & Marketing, parent company of Mercantile Fairs, is owned and operated out of Flint, MI. Mercantile Fairs is the creator of retail-based consumer shopping events such as the nationally-ranked Handcrafters Markets, Detroit Foodie Fair, Detroit Vegan, and the wildly popular Shed 5 Flea series of events. In business since 2007, Mercantile Fairs is one of the fastest-growing events and marketing companies in the industry. For more information on these not-to-be-missed shopping experiences, visit www.mercantilefairs.com.