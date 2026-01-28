Shot fired at Wayne State residence hall, police order shelter-in-place

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People at Wayne State University were told to shelter in place Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired at a residence hall, officials said.

The shooting happened at Chatsworth Suites near 3rd Avenue and Warren Avenue.

Police say the incident started as a dispute between people who know each other. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Those involved left the scene and police continued searching for them Tuesday night.

The shelter-in-place order was issued until further notice, the university said. As of around midnight, the shelter-in-place was still in effect.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.