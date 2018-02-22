Shootout at Greyhound bus station in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a shootout happened at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Detroit on Monday afternoon.

We're told it happened just after 2 p.m. at the station on Howard near Sixth St.

According to a witness, two men had been fighting on a bus that came from Georgia to Detroit. Were told it started over personal space by the time they were driving through Kentucky.

The witness tells us the two threatened each other saying once they were in Detroit, they would call their friends to fight each other.

According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire between three vehicles outside of the bus station. Those vehicles were a black, new model Audi, a black GMC Yukon and a blue Chrysler 300C.

The men and their groups of friends took off down Sixth St., according to witnesses, and police are canvassing the area.