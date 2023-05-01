DETROIT (WXYZ) — Should Detroit have gun-free zones? A small group of protesters held a press conference in Greektown, saying no.

The demonstration comes as Detroit City Council prepares to discuss whether to make several areas of the city gun-free zones on Tuesday, in light of recent violence around downtown.

“I want to save lives,” said Mary Waters, Detroit City Councilwoman.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters wrote a memorandum urging council to support turning several areas of Detroit where crowds often gather into gun-free zones to prevent violence.

Waters wants to make Greektown, the Detroit Riverfront, Hart Plaza, and Spirit Plaza gun-free zones, in light of a recent surge in violence downtown. She is asking council to call on the state legislature to approve this.

“And so we are not asking that we take your guns. That is not what we are saying. We are saying if you are going to be in these particular places, where there is going to be massive crowds, leave your gun at home,” said Waters.

“The whole idea of carving out a section of the City of Detroit, particularly the downtown by the casino to implement their own gun laws and have everyone else follow another set of gun laws it is unfair,” said Rick Ector, a gun rights advocate.

Several gun rights advocates gathered in Greektown to speak out against gun-free zones in public spaces. They say it is about protecting the second amendment.

