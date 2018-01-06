Six-month-old baby found unresponsive, pronounced dead at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 6-month-old baby has been pronounced dead, police say.

The 35-year-old father said he placed the baby in bed with himself at his home located inside the 16700 block of Rutherford.

He reportedly woke up Saturday morning and found the baby had turned blue and was unresponsive.

The baby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation at this time.