Some residents impacted by Detroit water main break reconsider decisions to stay home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents impacted by the water main break and who chose to stick it out at home are now reconsidering that decision as conditions stemming from that break are wearing on them.

“Gonna go ahead and give it all a break and let the house. Yeah, it’s going to get cold in here, but we’ve got no other choice,” Cynthia Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ family was intent on sticking things out at home after the water main break in southwest Detroit. But three days with no running water and no heat was enough to make them rethink those plans.

The break impacted roughly hundreds of homes. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it’s still unclear how it happened. The timeline for repairing the water main and returning it to service will be at least two weeks.

We asked one man why it was important for him to take the city up on its offer and go to the hotel as opposed to staying at the house.

“The way that the flooding was the heaters didn’t work in the house anymore so his children could be safer and still warm in the hotels,” Antonio Morales Salazar said via a translator.

Nearly 200 homes experienced basement flooding. Licensed plumber James Ríos says that may have compromised gas lines in some homes.

“The issue I’ve seen is usually washing machines because it’s a big bowl of plastic. When you bring the water up, it floats like a bowl. That, those appliances are connected to a rigid pipe on the wall. So, as they float around, it swings the pipe at the pipe 90, breaks the joint sealant, the threaded sealant, and then it starts hissing gas at the joint,” Ríos said.

Ríos has been volunteering his services for impacted residents by checking for gas leaks, pumping out water from basements, and winterizing water lines so pipes won’t burst once the temps warm back up. The family at a home on Rowan Street says they’re time riding out the impact of the water main break has run out.

“You mentioned you were on the fence about taking off. You guys are gonna vacate?” Ríos asked. “Yeah,” the homeowner replied.

“I really want to be here for the inspectors and see how fast they can start working on repairing,” Claudia Ortiz said.

Ortiz is the last one standing in her home: her son, daughter, and granddaughter took up the city’s offer to stay in a hotel. She may soon follow suit.

“Can’t be here too much longer without heat. It’s getting bad,” she says.

DTE says if anyone smells or suspects a natural gas leak, they should leave the area immediately and call the Natural Gas Leak Hotline at 800-947-5000. They should not tamper with appliances or gas meters.

