Son of Gordie Howe reflects on how his father's namesake bridge will cement a new legacy for Mr. Hockey

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe Bridge is set to open this Friday, connecting Windsor and Detroit with a new international crossing more than a decade in the making — and no one is looking forward to it more than the family of the man it honors.

Watch Tony Geftos' full report:

Gordie Howe's son reflects on new bridge adding to Mr. Hockey's legacy

Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey" and Detroit's No. 9, died June 10, 2016, at the age of 88. The bridge bearing his name will stand as a landmark between the two countries he called home.

7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos sat down with Gordie's youngest son, Dr. Murray Howe, 65, a radiologist for ProMedica Health System. They talked about what the opening means for his father's legacy.

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Murray Howe

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Murray Howe

"When I think of the bridge, I just start to smile because I think of how fun my dad was and how he made everybody's day, and I feel like that bridge will help generate a whole new generation of people that want to do that," Murray Howe said.

WXYZ-TV

Dr. Murray Howe is often asked about his late father, one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He even wrote a book about their relationship: "Nine Lessons I Learned From My Father."

WXYZ-TV

"Completely a labor of love, and I still refer to the book a lot because it just helps remind me of how I should be," Howe said.

Gordie Howe was born in Canada and played for the Detroit Red Wings. His namesake bridge is now about to bring those two countries together in a tangible way.

WXYZ-TV

"The largest compliment, I think, one of the largest compliments you can give to a human being is to name a structure that large and is going to exist for 125 years or more," Dr. Howe said.

Gordie Howe was still alive when the bridge was announced. Murray Howe recalled his father's reaction.

"Yeah, he said, 'Well, that sounds pretty good to me.' You know, it was classic for him because he, again, he was so humble," Dr. Howe said.

When the ribbon is cut this Friday, Murray Howe says he and the rest of the family will be there to watch his father's legacy transition from legendary hockey player to a Detroit-Windsor landmark.

WXYZ-TV

"It's going to make the Detroit skyline. It's just going to beautify that skyline and set it, you know, apart, as when you see that, you'll say, 'Wow, that's Detroit.' You're going to have a beautiful view, and for everyone to be able to ride their bikes or walk or run across that bridge, that's going to be super special. It's going to make memories for decades and decades," Dr. Howe said.

As for what people will call it, Murray Howe already has an answer.

"He's dad to me, but I'm not going to call that bridge The Dad; it's going to be The Gordie," Dr. Howe said.

WXYZ-TV

———————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

