DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Step into a time warp of style and nostalgia at Totally Rad Vintage Fest.

The event's participating vendors specialize in clothing and accessories from the 80s, 90s, and Y2K eras, while also offering a selection of toys, home goods, and more to complete your nostalgic shopping experience. Attendees cal also unleash their inner gamer at the Free-Play Vintage Arcade, and explore the Rad Rewind Museum with relics from the past, strike rad poses at the throwback photo ops and share memories on social media.

The rad event is taking place at the Huntington Place in downtown Detroit on March 29th & 30th. For tickets and other information, visit Totally Rad Vintage Fest - Detroit