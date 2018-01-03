Surveillance video shows 3 people murder man, torch his vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Only on 7, the surveillance video tells the story. It shows 3 people walking in the dark along East Outer Drive.

They see a man in an SUV in the driveway, they turn around and fire several shots killing him. Then the video shows they run off, and come back later and set the vehicle on fire.

A woman inside the house was awakened by the gunshots. She doesn’t want her name used but says the fireball lit up her bedroom.

She also says the victim is a lifelong friend of her sons who are in their 30s.

“They are devastated,” she told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner.

Detroit police say the victim was so badly burned, they will use dental records and DNA to make a positive identity. They confirm the likely victim is in his 30s and lived in Detroit.

No arrests have been made and no motive is known.