Surveillance video shows 3 people murder man, torch his vehicle in Detroit

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning SUV on Detroit's east side. The vehicle was found in a driveway near Elmdale and East Outer Drive around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say a woman called 911 after noticing the SUV on fire in her driveway. The homeowner reportedly told police she didn't recognize the SUV. Fire crews discovered a "badly burned body" after extinguishing the flames, according to sources. Investigators say two bullet casings were also found next to the vehicle.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Only on 7, the surveillance video tells the story. It shows 3 people walking in the dark along East Outer Drive.
They see a man in an SUV in the driveway, they turn around and fire several shots killing him. Then the video shows they run off, and come back later and set the vehicle on fire.
A woman inside the house was awakened by the gunshots. She doesn’t want her name used but says the fireball lit up her bedroom.
She also says the victim is a lifelong friend of her sons who are in their 30s.
“They are devastated,” she told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner.
Detroit police say the victim was so badly burned, they will use dental records and DNA to make a positive identity. They confirm the likely victim is in his 30s and lived in Detroit.
No arrests have been made and no motive is known.
