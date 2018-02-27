Suspected gunman in quadruple Detroit homicide had criminal history

A man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Detroit has died after shooting himself, according to police.  George Anthony Davis, 27, shot himself near the Ohio Turnpike after leading police on a chase. He died at the hospital, shortly before 4:00 p.m.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Four people are dead after a shooting rampage on Detroit’s west side.

The suspected gunman, 27-year-old George Anthony Davis, drove to Ohio and turned the gun on himself.  He died shortly after arriving to a hospital.

7 Action News has learned more about the suspect’s criminal past.

Davis’ offenses date back to 2008, with a list of arrests and felonies, including a receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, home invasion, and multiple burglaries.

Police tell 7 Action News he is the father of the 26-year-old Cierra Bargineer’s child. Bargineer was one of the victims, gunned down outside of the Sunoco on Fenkell.  Police said he didn’t want to accept the relationship was over.

Along with Bargineer, her father 60-year-old Raphael Hall and 21-year-old Kristen Thomas were shot and killed at the gas station.

Davis is accused of then going to the home of his cousin on Faust St. and shooting and killing 22-year-old Jaymon Thomas.

He then carjacked a woman in Van Buren Township and drove to Perrysburg, Ohio where officers said he turned the gun on himself. 

There will be a vigil at the Sunoco on Fenkell St. and Beaverland.  It's sceduled for 7 p.m.  There will be a balloon release and prayers.  All are welcome to attend. 

