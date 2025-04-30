Suspects in London Thomas' death remain in custody, attorney calls investigation troubling

(WXYZ) — The attorney representing the suspects in London Thomas’ death calls the criminal investigation troubling and says his clients have been held for more than three days but have not yet been formally charged.

“A 17-year-old is dead. It’s always hard when a life is cut short, what we really want to look at is that the right person is behind bars,” defense attorney Terry L. Johnson said.

Johnson says neither of his two clients is the right person. He says the pair were taken into custody and transported to the Detroit Detention Center Saturday night after investigators found 17-year-old London Thomas’ body. The two have been held for more than 72 hours.

“Right now, they’re still being detained. Charges have not yet come forth. I think they are still looking to find out exactly what happened. Unfortunately, they arrested my two clients and with little to no evidence,” Johnson said. “I believe one charge on one of the individuals being detained has nothing to do with the London Thomas matter.”

Thomas was last seen April 5 and reported missing three days later. A 23-year-old man with whom Thomas was in a relationship with and whose home was raided two weeks ago in connection to the case—is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

“Let me clarify one thing: that person was a ex-boyfriend. That was, you know, I know the media reported again and again and again they were boyfriend, girlfriend at the time, that’s not accurate. They were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend at the time, and at this point, just due to confidentiality and other things, I don’t think I want to mention any names of who I am or am not representing as it relates to this matter,” Johnson said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it has not yet received a warrant package for the two suspects currently in custody. We reached out to Michigan State Police for comment, which said it had no updates on the case.

In the meantime, Thomas’ family is preparing for her funeral and is desperate for answers.

“We haven’t heard anything. All we know is people are in custody; nobody’s been charged, or they haven’t even had a press conference. I wish they would give us details or give us something. Give us something. We’ve been through a lot these three, almost four weeks,” Cedric Salisbury, Thomas’ father, said.

Thomas’ body was found inside a parked white SUV. Neighbors told 7 News Detroit the SUV had been parked there for two weeks, but no one knew how it got there.

Investigators have not publicly identified the two suspects. Thomas’ family is hoping another major break in the case occurs soon.

“We want to thank everyone who supported us on the searches and everything, the news media, the law enforcement, but now just give us answers, we need answers, we need some type of closure,” Salisbury said.

