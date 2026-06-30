Teen injured after suspected drive by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage boy was hospitalized after being injured during what police believe may have been a drive-by shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near 16th and Magnolia streets.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.