Teen shot, 2 other children injured after shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager was shot and two other children were injured after a shooting in Detroit on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 7:11 p.m. near Somerset Street and Courville Avenue.

Detroit police say they were alerted to the shooting after a ShotSpotter notification. About 30 rounds were fired. The shooting started after an argument.

A 16-year-old boy was injured after being shot. He was taken to surgery at a local hospital.

Two other children, a 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, were also injured. One was cut by glass and the other had scrapes.

Police are looking for a person of interest. Suspect information was not immediately available, however, police said the suspect is not a danger to the public.