DETROIT (WXYZ) — A troubling trend is growing across Detroit and the country— large "teen takeover" gatherings that erupt into violence, and Memorial Day weekend brought two more incidents to the forefront.



Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Teen takeover events erupt in violence across Detroit

Massive crowds flooded Peterson Park on Memorial Day for one of the so-called teen takeovers. Neighbors say it started out peacefully, but fights broke out and police moved in to disperse the crowds.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the situation has him worried about what comes next.

"Me and the neighbors, we talked about it today, and it was just like, I, I don't know. I don't know, you know, what's causing this, and this is spreading, how serious it's gonna get, and the summer just began. Where's the next one gonna be? Because I fear- I think about my property," he said.

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Other neighbors shared similar concerns.

"They need to be able to do, like have fun, and you know, do what they want to do, but at the same time it's getting too dangerous," Zaria Calvin said.

"Parents need to get a handle on their kids. It's embarrassing to the community," Tanisha Henderson said.

After police broke up the crowds at the park, many of the kids moved to nearby gas stations and a Family Dollar in the area.

About 8 miles away, police say a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire near a park on 14th Street between Euclid and Philadelphia during another teen takeover event. Chloe Cade witnessed the chaos firsthand.

"I just wanted to enjoy the holiday yesterday, and people started shooting and fighting," Cade said.

When asked if she would attend the next event, Cade was direct.

"No. I'm staying in the house," she said.

Police say the teen is in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

Web extra: Woman speaks after shooting at gathering on Detroit's west side

Web extra: Woman speaks after shooting at gathering on Detroit's west side

Back at Peterson Park, Detroit Police Department officers arrested two adults and cited two teens for curfew violations.

Negus Vu, from the community violence intervention group The People's Action, says these gatherings are a signal that more needs to be done for young people.

"A lot of times when you see kids out here, it's a cry for help, it's a cry for help for things for them to do, right? That's why I'm standing so strong with Mary Sheffield in terms of her community approach," Vu said.

Vu also called on families to get more involved.

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"And I think we just need a little more participation from the family, right? Instead of it just being a teen takeover, right, those parents of those teens get involved too," Kurteiz Thompon said.

"It starts at home, then after the home, it's the community, right? So the things that we're seeing is a result of our lack of engagement with these kids. So we as a community have to stop pointing the finger, and we have to look and point at ourselves, and we have to be accountable," Vu said.

This is not the first time violence has broken out at one of these events. Earlier this year, a 14-year-old was shot during a teen takeover in downtown Detroit.

Anyone with information about the shooting near the park on 14th Street between Philadelphia and Euclid is asked to call Detroit police.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

