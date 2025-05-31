DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 11th Annual Palmer Park Art Fair returns May 31 and June 1, to Detroit's urban oasis, the 300-acre, historic Palmer Park.

Nearly 100 juried artists from across the country as well as local arts groups gather along picturesque Lake Francis in the park. The log cabin stage in the center of the art fair will feature continuous entertainment by some of Detroit’s favorite groups including the Electric Guitar Orchestra and ,from Japan, jazz sensation Aya Sekine.

The annual art fair takes place Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palmer Park is located between McNichols (Six) and Seven Mile Roads along Woodward in Detroit. The art fair takes place between Lake Francis and the historic Log Cabin. Admission is free. Parking is free and all activities are free. For more information go to palmerparkartfair.com