The Big Easy meets the Motor City as the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts Mardi Gras at Valade

Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 10, 2024
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Big Easy meets the Motor City this weekend as the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts Mardi Gras at Valade, a colorful and family-friendly event featuring live music, Caribbean Carnival costumes, a second line parade, a kids dance party, delicious food and drink and of course, beads.

Mardi Gras at Valade takes place Friday, February 9 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from Noon to 9 p.m. To round out the weekend, guests can participate in a Self Care Sunday Stoll at 2 p.m. on February 11. The free event takes place at Robert C. Valade Park, located along the East Riverfront in downtown Detroit at 2670 East Atwater.

The event is the third of four themed Winter at Valade weekends this season. In addition to the themed weekends, guests can visit Valade Park every weekend through February 25 for giant fires, marshmallow roasters, sledding, seasonal drinks and delicious food, and special programming on Fridays and Sundays. For a complete schedule of events, visit https://detroitriverfront.org/WinteratValade.

