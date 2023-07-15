DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Brightmoor Music Series is kicking off the season with a line-up of lively local talent.

Returning for its third year, the Tuesday evening series kicks off Saturday and Sunday, July 15th and 16th, from noon until 8:00 p.m. each day. After opening weekend, the music will continue to flow every Tuesday from July 18th through September 5th. The eight (8) Tuesday performances begin at

5:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.

Opening weekend acts are Erich Goebel and the Flying Crowbars, Songstress Kimmie Horne, the Dangerfield Band and the Buddom Line Band, (Bottom Line Band) with Jeannie Lyles. Show times are 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Music includes Jazz, Top 40’s, Blues, World Music, Light Rock, R-n-B, Motown Hits and more.

There will also be merchandise vendors and food trucks including, Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut, Parks Old Style Bar-Be-Que, Greedy Rice Food Truck, Nikki D’s Smoked Pizza and others. All events are free and family friendly.

The Etheldra Mae Williams Park is located at 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia in the Brightmoor Community of Northwest Detroit. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and tell a friend. To learn more, visit WilliamsPark.org/schedule.