The Burgess Street Food Festival returns

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Burgess Street Food Festival is returning to the Etheldra Mae Williams Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 17th and 18th, and it is bringing a guest.

The festival showcasing local small business and merchandise vendors will highlight culinary treats from some of Metro Detroit legendary eateries. Chef Xav of “Jammin’ Caribbean Fusion,” “Boss Hoggs’ Barbeque” and “Greg’s Soul -N- the Wall” are three of six food vendors that will serve an array of foods during the festive weekend.

This year, accompanying the Food Festival will be the “Brightmoor Sings,” gospel event. From noon until 7 p.m. both days, area church choirs, praise teams and gospel performers will fill the air will ethereal sounds. Several pastors of Brightmoor churches will speak and come together to promote unity.

The Burgess Street Food Festival will be held from noon until 8:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Etheldra Mae Williams Park is located at 14300 Burgess Street at the corner of Acacia. All performances are free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. To learn more about this event and others coming to Etheldra Mae Williams Park, visit ineup www.WilliamsPark.org/schedule or call (313) 446-2262.