The Burgess Street Food Festival returns for a second year

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Returning for the second year, the Burgess Street Food Festival happens August 5th and 6th from noon until 8:00 p.m. each day. Food trucks and merchandise vendors will line the street that runs through the middle of the Etheldra Mae Williams Park.

This year, in addition to great food, four local bands will perform tunes from experimental jazz and poetic rap to Gospel and world music. On Saturday from 1:00 p.m. Kim Joyce will play her acoustic guitar and sing her neo-soul and poetic originals. The “Heet Band” will bring their gospel and R & B mix from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Groove Fellowship fuses funk, rock, jazz and R & B into an eclectic sound of their own material and original music. The group's first album, “Street Corner Musician”, was released in April and is available on their website, GrooveFellowshipBand.com. They will perform from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sean Blackman’s “In Transit Trio” performs “Great Global Grooves with Detroit Soul”, Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

New this year is Backdraft BBQ. Chef Curtis Eason, a former Highland Park firefighter and former defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, started his company in 2017. He has a proprietary blend of sauces named for his two daughters, Balee Ann, (Mild) and Morgan, (Spicy). He boasts that it is the best tasting meat you will ever have. Mac & Cheese, Rice Cabbage, Greens, Cole Slaw and other delicious sides are served with his dinners.

Returning is the iconic Dot and Etta’s Shrimp Hut with their lightly breaded and sensationally seasoned secret recipe SHRIMP. Hot Sauce and Saltine Crackers are usually enough to make a meal, however this weekend they will offer Fried Chicken Wings and Golden Corn on the Cobb.

The Wayne County Health Department's mobile until will be on site on Sunday, August 6th, to perform free health screenings. All ages are welcome, however parental consent will be required for children under the age of 18.

Additional information can be found on our website, www.WilliamsPark.org/food.