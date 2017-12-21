DETROIT (WXYZ) - Some people may have concerns about possible health hazards now that a third organ has been found at a wastewater treatment plant.

The medical examiner has not yet determined if the organs found are human or if they came from an animal, perhaps a deer.

We're told the facilities where water is treated for consumption and where sewage water is treated for disposal into lakes and rivers are completely separate.

The organs were found at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility where wastewater (sewage) is treated.

We're told the organs being in the wastewater have not posed any problem to the processes in place to treat that wastewater.

Amanda Abukhader, spokesperson for the Great Lakes Water Authority, released the following statement to 7 Action News: