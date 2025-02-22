“Threads of Time: A Detroit Vintage Market” is a shopping experience designed for antique lovers

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Peacock Room is curating a vintage market befitting the historic Fisher Building lobby on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

“Threads of Time: A Detroit Vintage Market” is a shopping experience designed for discerning antique lovers. Bringing some of Detroit’s most celebrated vintage sellers together under one beautiful roof, this event is a celebration of the timeless nature of classic style. Visitors can expect a curated selection of vintage and antique clothing, accessories, and home decor from some of Metro Detroit’s best collections.

Seasoned collectors and casual shoppers will have fun at this event as they discover hidden gems and support local entrepreneurs. Admission is free. Some of the local vendors include:

Darling of Detroit

Dolly Rockers Vintage

Flamingo Vintage

Half Past Emporium

Leah’s Closet

Little Bit Vintage

The Lowry Estate

Mama Coo’s Boutique

The Peacock Room

Tekla Vintage

Vintage Eastern Market

The day will also feature delicious small-batch soups and chili for purchase from GreenHouse Soups & Chili and sweet treats by Baked By Jamie. For more information and previews of some of the best items, please visit: bit.ly/DetroitVintageMarket