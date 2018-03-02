Three people in stable condition after car slams into Detroit bus stop on Woodward

Mostly Cloudy
Three people are in the hospital after being injured when a car slammed into a Detroit bus stop on Woodward Avenue.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Three people have been hurt in an accident with at a bus stop on Woodward Avenue in Detroit.
The scene is in the 4500 block of Woodward, near HopCat and Wayne State University.
A car driving on the wrong side of Woodward slammed into the bus stop just after 10:30 a.m., demolishing it.
All three people hurt were standing in or near the bus stop. They are listed in stable condition.
The driver was not injured.
The accident shut down the M-1 rail line for a short time, because the car was on the tracks.
Police are still investigating. The driver was not taken into custody. Police say they d
