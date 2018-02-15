Two brothers shot and killed during home invasion in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 5:12 a.m.

Detroit police say two brothers were killed during a home invasion on the city's west side early Thursday morning.

According to police, the brothers were unloading their car in the 14000 block of Ashton near Southfield Freeway and Schoolcraft around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, three suspects approached the brothers, forced them inside the home. That's when the two victims were shot.

The 54-year-old brother was shot in the chest and was killed. The 47-year-old was shot and the stomach and taken to the hospital where he later died.

A third brother was able to fire shots and the three suspects fled out the front door. They say one potential suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspects are described as black males, wearing dark hoodies and ski masks.