Two Detroit police officer charged with Wilful Neglect of Duty in connection with crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police officers are now facing charged in connection with their actions surrounding a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old.
The accident happened at around 10:20 p.m. on October 9, 2017.
Twenty-six-year-old Stephen Heid and 28-year-old Ronald Cadez have been charged with Willful Neglect of Duty. The officers have been on suspension since October 11, 2017.
Prosecutors say Heid and Cadez tried to stop a speeding vehicle after spotting it on Maiden Street and Park Drive. The officers activated their overhead lights and attempted a traffic stop.
When the officers were a block and a half from the car, it crossed an intersection and slammed into another vehicle.
Prosecutors say that Heid and Cadez left the scene never notifying dispatch that they had been in a pursuit.
They are also alleged to have failed to respond to the scene.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Jerry Bradford, Jr., was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Heid and Cadez are expected to be arraigned on the charge on Monday, March 5 in 36th District Court.
