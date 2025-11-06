Two men killed in targeted shooting at Detroit barbershop

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men in their 30s were shot and killed Wednesday night at Flyy Cutz barbershop on Greenfield and Trojan on Detroit's west side in what police are calling a targeted attack.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the barbershop community devastated and searching for answers.

"The thought of somebody you see all the time, you not going to see anymore. The little things you laughed about, you talked about the last time you seen them, it's left at that," said Mohammed Abdul, a barber at Flyy Cutz.

Abdul had left the shop around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, only to be bombarded with text messages and phone calls hours later about the shooting.

"I saw this video. I knew it was serious then. People were like What happened at the shop? I'm like, are you serious? What are you talking about?" Abdul said.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said officers found the front window shot out when they arrived at the scene.

"They entered the location. They observed a male lay just east of the door. He's obviously deceased. They entered looking for additional victims. In doing so, they observed another male in the rear location. He, too, was obviously deceased," Pritchett said.

"Officers did not observe any signs of forced entry. There didn't appear to be a struggle prior to the shooting, and everything, the work stations inside all appeared to be intact."

Patrick Hennessee, a regular customer at Flyy Cutz, showed up Thursday looking for a haircut, only to learn two men he often saw at the shop were killed.

"I would never imagine. Both of them are two cool dudes. Every day, everybody in the community would come up here and talk to them, so I would've never expected that," Hennessee said.

Staff at Flyy Cutz spent Thursday afternoon cleaning up and reflecting on how their barbershop became the center of a homicide investigation. Despite the tragedy, the shop is working to move forward.

"Hopefully, it'll be back to business, and maybe this will be something that people will learn from this. I know people are mad about it, sad about it," Abdul said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

