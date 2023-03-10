Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in incident on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where two members of their Emergency Support Team have been injured.

A tweet by the MSP Second District account is calling the incident a shooting investigation. It happened in the 10200 block of W. Outer Drive on Detroit's west side.

A Detroit Police spokesperson is telling 7 Action News an MSP trooper was shot and taken to Sinai Grace Hospital.

The condition of the officers isn't known.

