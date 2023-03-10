Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in incident on Detroit's west side

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where two members of their Emergency Support Team have been injured.
Michigan State Police add extra Patrols for Thanksgiving Holiday
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:56:22-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where two members of their Emergency Support Team have been injured.

A tweet by the MSP Second District account is calling the incident a shooting investigation. It happened in the 10200 block of W. Outer Drive on Detroit's west side.

A Detroit Police spokesperson is telling 7 Action News an MSP trooper was shot and taken to Sinai Grace Hospital.

The condition of the officers isn't known.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!