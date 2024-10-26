DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Flying acrobats, gravity-defying stunts, fire breathers, stilt dancers and more! Celebrating 30 years as one of the country’s top live events, UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit with its “Cousins Around the World” tour.

The international extravaganza will open Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, under the big top at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. To celebrate the spooky holiday, UniverSoul Circus will transform into a haunted house complete with candy stations for trick-or-treating during opening weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Circus goers are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the costume contest.

Tickets are $25 and up at ticketmaster.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Paid parking is available surrounding The Aretha. On Veteran’s Day (Monday, Nov. 11), two performances are scheduled for noon and 4 p.m.

Go to universoulcircus.comfor more info, ticket prices, show times and schedules.