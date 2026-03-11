'Upset, heartbroken': Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police searching for suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side Tuesday.

It happened at an apartment building on Plymouth Road between Hubell Avenue and Marlowe Street. Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

“That was my uncle and he was a sweet person. He didn’t deserve this,” Dennie Gadie said as she stood near the crime scene.

Family members identified the victim as Rich Peeples and say he was in his 40s.

“We’re just upset, heartbroken that this had to happen like this, especially right down the street from his house. He grew up, he lived here all his life,” said Stephanie Taylor, who is a cousin of victim.

Police had limited details on what led up to the shooting and as of 8 p.m. were still working to make an arrest.

WXYZ

“He enjoyed life. He never bothered anybody, so I don’t know what happened,” Gadie said.

“That’s why it’s sad. We can’t understand how this happened,” Taylor added.

Neighbors say the apartment building where Peeples was found, Maritsa Manor, is abandoned and often occupied by squatters. Family members of the victim say they are unsure why Peeples would have been there but hopeful justice will be served as police continue their search for a suspect.

“We just hope they find the person that's done this cause this is not fair, especially to his mom,” Taylor said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you can remain anonymous.