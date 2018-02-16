US Attorney for Eastern District of Michigan urges dialogue on gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) - When this tragic story out of Florida stops making headlines news, we can not and must not stop talking the issue of gun violence.

This country can not afford to wait on another violent event to pick up the conversation where it leaves off.

We sat down with Detroit’s US Attorney for some real, tough talk about where our city and our nation needs to go from here.

“We’ve had a massive tragedy in our country and were talking about it today. We need to talk about this two weeks from now and three weeks and four weeks. We still have to have the dialogue,” says Matthew Schneider United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.