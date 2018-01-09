Veteran Detroit police officer recovering after hitting black ice, crashing into concrete wall

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 62-year-old Detroit Police officer badly injured in Tuesday morning's crash on I-75 is recovering at Detroit Receiving Hospital and he is able to communicate with loved ones.

The veteran officer, who manages fleet vehicles for the police department, was moving one scout car from one precinct to another when the vehicle hit black ice, causing him to crash into a concrete barrier near Vernor in Southwest Detroit.

Thankfully, a supervisor with the Detroit Fire Department was driving by and spotted the officer in the wrecked police vehicle, slumped over the wheel.

"His actions may have saved this officer's life," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Battalion Chief Richard Tozier could see that the officer had sustained a serious head injury and needed to be extricated from the car.

Once freed from the car, the officer was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Later Tuesday morning, Chief Craig said the officer was improving.

Craig says the airbags in the 2005 Ford Crown Victoria did not deploy and they will be trying to find out why.