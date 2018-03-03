DETROIT (WXYZ) - Vice President Mike Pence talked about school shootings including today’s at Central Michigan University.

“School safety is now the top priority of the Trump Administration,” Pence told a crowd gathered at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel downtown.

The event was put on by a non-profit called America First Policies to talk about tax cuts and other political issues. P

eople signed up on that website for the free event.

The Vice President was introduced by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette who is running for Governor this year.

The Vice President talked about the tax plan signed by President Trump in December and billed as the largest tax cut in a generation.