VIDEO: Dash cam catches man taking a Detroit police cruiser on a joy ride

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Dash cam video shows a man taking a Detroit police cruiser on a joy ride. The theft happened on January 19 on the 11100 block of Grand River on Detroit's west side.

Two police officers parked the cruiser and left it running outside of the O Grand Market, while investigating an incident inside.

That's when the suspect is caught on camera, getting behind the wheel and stealing the vehicle.

He drives the cruiser for more than an hour.

The man doesn't speed away. The speedometer shows very low speeds, the man is cruising around below or near the speed limit. Never going above 45 miles per hour.

After the sun goes down, he eventually stops the vehicle about four and a half miles away from where he stole it, on the 16100 block of Gilchrist.

Detroit police had been tracking the vehicle with GPS. They get out and surround the man and take him into custody without incident.