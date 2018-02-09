VIDEO: Woman carjacked in Coney Island parking lot in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking on the city's west side.

On Jan. 30, the 43-year-old female victim exited her silver 2016 Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Coney Island located in the 19000 block of Schoolcraft.

The armed suspect approached her and demanded her vehicle. The suspect then escaped with her vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and wearing all black clothing.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Detroit Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555, H.E.A.T at 1-800-242-HEAT or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.