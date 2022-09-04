Watch Now
Vigil held for victim in shooting spree that killed 3 in Detroit

Posted at 8:55 PM, Sep 03, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vigil was held Saturday evening (Sept. 3) for LaRi Ploszewski-Brisco, one of the victims in an early morning shooting spree in late August that left 3 people dead and injured one other man.

Earlier this week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Dontae Ramon Smith, a 19-year-old Detroit man, in connection to the incident.

Smith was charged with three counts each of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty-third degree and four counts of felony firearm.

Smith was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District Court. He was given a $1 million personal bond and is currently awaiting his next court appearance at the Wayne County Jail.

Ploszewski-Brisco was 43 years old, and according to a GoFundMe organized by loved ones, she is survived by her 4, 8, 10, 17, and 21-year-old children and 1-year-old and 2-year-old grandchildren

