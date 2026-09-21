Volunteers transform Osborn High School courtyard to boost student pride and sustainability

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers are spending two days transforming the courtyard at Osborn High School in Detroit, planting native and sensory gardens, cleaning out a greenhouse, adding a mural celebrating school pride and restoring a pond.

The project is funded through Ford Philanthropy. The nonprofit Friends of the Rouge helped design it, bringing expertise in sustainability and the environment.

7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus has more on how volunteers stepped up in the video below:

Volunteers transform Osborn High School courtyard

For junior Darrius Cain, the project is not about changing what people think of Osborn High School — it is about changing how it feels to be there.

"Sometimes we get viewed with a bad reputation but we're really like, great people and it's a great school, great students," Cain said.

Cain said seeing others be productive inspires students to push themselves.

"When students actually see someone being productive they'll try to push themselves to be as productive as someone else," Cain said.

Biology teacher Annika Nilsson can see the courtyard directly from her classroom and said she is eager to bring students outside for lessons. Her class is currently studying conservation.

"It's especially exciting for me as a biology teacher because we're learning about conservation right now," Nilsson said. "To have that access to nature for students to relax in, to work in, to take their minds off things."

Friends of the Rouge executive director Ashley Flintoff said the project is designed with the long term in mind.

"It's really about building long-term sustainability stewardship and legacy with future generations so that these spaces are spaces that work for everybody into the future," Flintoff said.

Ronald Johnson, founder of the Ro Cares Foundation, was one of the project managers who helped choose Osborn High School. He said the school holds personal significance for him.

"Osborn High School hits home. This is where I was able to launch my nonprofit," Johnson said.

Johnson said he already visits the school to give students free haircuts and wanted to find another way to give back.

"I just wanted to come here and be able to help them out in the best way I can and give them a space where they can feel comfortable, come out and relax, and also have fun," Johnson said.

Osborn High School Principal Jamita Lewis confirmed absenteeism is an issue at the school but said she believes a project like this will help motivate students to attend.

"There are 450 students right now that are looking in this courtyard, seeing the impact, letting them know that the community loves our students at Osborn and the district and we thank you," Lewis said.

Cain said he is looking forward to enjoying the finished courtyard during his free periods.

"It's great to have community like this where everyone supports each other and how all the students are very helpful with each other, it's great," Cain said.

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