WATCH TUESDAY: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver final State of the City

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to give his final State of the City address on Tuesday, March 25.

Duggan has announced he will not seek another term as mayor of Detroit, instead choosing to run for governor as an Independent, so this speech will mark the end of an era for the city.

The address will also mark the beginning of a new era for Detroit as Duggan will be giving his speech inside the new Hudson's Detroit development, which recently announced they had installed the final window, completing that part of the outside of the skyscraper.

“For 40 years since Hudson’s closed, this block has been a huge dead spot in the heart of downtown and a reminder of all that had left the city. Next week, most Detroiters will be able to get their first look inside and when it opens later this year, they will be able to once again feel a sense of wonder and pride being on the Hudson’s block,” Mayor Duggan said in a news release announcing the speech.

The race in 2026 for Detroit mayor is already heating up and it's going to be a unique one.

Candidates include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Council President Mary Sheffield, Councilman Fred Durhal III, Pastor Solomon Kinloch, attorney Todd Perkins, businessman Koel Haashiim, former CEO of THAW and Councilmember Saunteel Jenkins, businessman Jonathan Barlow and activist Rogelio Landin.

Duggan has been Detroit's mayor since 2014, succeeding Dave Bing after winning the 2013 election as a write-in candidate, beating Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. He was reelected in 2017 and 2021.

Prior to running for mayor, Duggan was the CEO of the Detroit Medical Center, a job he assumed in 2004 after serving three years as Wayne County Prosecutor. Duggan also served as an attorney for Wayne County, after which, he spent 14 years as Deputy Wayne County Executive under Wayne County Executive Ed McNamara.

Duggan's speech is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. 7 News Detroit will provide complete streaming coverage and analysis of the speech.

