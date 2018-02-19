Wayne State police to conduct active shooter training for staff, students

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne State University is taking steps to address the growing threat of active shootings happened around the country. In the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, they're message is there's more that you can do besides calling 911 and it starts with proper training.

"There are techniques we teach where an unarmed person either a student, staff or faculty can actively defeat an armed and aggressive active shooter within 1-2 seconds of them coming in the door intent on harming everyone in that room," Lt. Dave Scott said.

Police are leading the charge to teach students and staff ho to fight back when escaping isn't impossible.

"we will teach people how to use situational awareness from the time they get up to the time they go to bed," Scott added.

An email blast was sent out to 26,000 students and 9,000 faculty. It was an open invitation to sign up for a two hour class teaching emergency preparedness for active shooters. That's something the university encourages despite its 90-second average police response time.

Wayne State police plan to hold the free classes in the next couple of weeks. To sign up, please call Wayne State Police Department.