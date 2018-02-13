What do you have to do to work off American Coney Island's Coney Paczki?

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It's Mardi Gras and American Coney Island is really putting the "fat" in Fat Tuesday. They are combining two Detroit favorites, again, for one day only.

People are posting their pictures with the hashtag #paczkiselfie.

But American Coney Island is taking this delicious treat and turning it into a real winner.

Owner Grace Keros said, "If it wasn't good we wouldn't be selling it."

For the second time in the restaurant's history, they are offering up the dish.

"It's been going non-stop since early this morning."

They slice plain paczki and put a hot dog in the middle with chili, mustard and onions.

Can't get down with the sweet and savory? Think of it this way.

"When you eat pancakes, you put syrup on them with bacon or sausage, usually correct? That's what it's like."

Customer Steve Jost ordered the Coney Paczki and said, "A lot of my friends for wanting to try it but anything is worth trying once."

Keros believes the dish is about 600 calories.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, one paczek is about 700 calories on average, but depending on the recipe, they can run between 500-1,000.

These are some of the things you can do to burn off the calories:

Run up and down the steps at The Big House (98 rows) one time to burn about 700 calories

Ice skating for an hour and a half around the Campus Martius ice rink to burn about 750 calories

Walk the Ren Cen's indoor walking track 49 times to burn 700 calories (7 laps is one mile, 49 laps is 7 miles)

Walk or run 7 miles of the Clinton River Trail to burn about 700 calories

Other things you can do include:

Do jumping jacks for about 2 hours

7,000 sit-ups

Two hours of Zumba

Keros said, "For Fat Tuesday its worth it."

If you want to try it, hurry up. You won't find it on the menu any other day.

"It loses its charm," she added. "That's what I'm saying. Fat Tuesday is one day a year. It's only on that day."