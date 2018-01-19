Woman accused in murder of Detroit O'Reilly's Auto Parts manager will stand trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Eboni McEwen-Ross, 28, has been ordered to stand trial for her alleged role in the murder of James Haller.

On November 1, 2017, Haller was a manager at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Detroit when two women came in to rob the store.

Haller was shot and killed during the robbery.

Detroit Police say Shawnta Anderson is the one who pulled the trigger, but McEwen-Ross was also in the store and part of the robbery that ended in murder.

McEwen-Ross has been ordered to stand trial on multiple charges, including felony murder.

Anderson has also been charged with murder, but she has not yet been found competent to stand trial.