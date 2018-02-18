Woman allegedly shoots husband while attempting to break up fight in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A woman allegedly shot her own husband in an attempt to break up a fight in the 2000 block of Atkinson in Detroit.

Mohammed Jamil said he and another man, James, were arguing about money owed for a construction job.

"I'm still kind of startled over the whole thing," he said.

The fight escalated, Jamil said.

"He stepped out and he came at me and we tousled, and then she ran for the gun and she started shooting."

Witnesses say Ashley, James' wife, fired four shots, ultimately hitting her own husband in the leg, according to police.

Jamil said he never wanted an argument between friends to come to this, and helped James off the ground after he got shot.

James was taken to the hospital and Ashley has been taken into police custody. Their two children are being looked after by neighbors.