Woman dies after stabbing in downtown Detroit, suspect in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman was stabbed to death in downtown Detroit Sunday afternoon during her work break, police say.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on Woodward Avenue near E. Congress Street.

Police say the woman was in an alley when she saw a man. He approached her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, ran to a nearby business and collapsed outside.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, ran from the alley and an employee working at a local business saw him with the weapon. The employee chased the man, but he got away.

Medics arrived at the scene within four minutes, police say. They took the victim to the hospital, where she died.

Detroit police worked with their partners downtown to use technology and cameras. The suspect was found about 20 minutes later near Woodward Avenue and State Street and taken into custody.

Detectives remained at the scene investigating Sunday evening.