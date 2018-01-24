Woman shot and injured during Detroit's fireworks pleads for justice

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information towards the arrest of whomever shot a woman during Detroit's fireworks display.

Chiquita Johnson was shot and injured at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal building.

Johnson and her family had seen two men, who may have been teenagers, arguing. Johnson was shot as the family tied to move away from the argument.

She was hit in the side and suffers the lingering results of her injury to this day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 SPEAK UP. The reward will double if the tip is received by midnight tonight.