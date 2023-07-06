WSU students on alert after strange 'unwanted touching incident' at university's library

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University students are being asked to be on alert this week after a reported incident of "unwanted touching" at a university library.

According to the alert sent out by Wayne State University police, a 20-year-old female WSU student reported a man sitting behind her at the undergraduate library and then she quote "felt a tickle near her lower back."

The story gets even stranger from there.

It was allegedly on the third floor of the library on Saturday afternoon that the victim said she noticed the man sitting directly behind her.

She reported feeling a "tickle on her lower back and felt a wet substance on her back."

She then went to the restroom to clean the "fluid" off and said that when she returned to her seat she noticed the suspect had left.

However, minutes later the victim said the suspect was back again and she felt that same tickle, she reported asking the suspect why he was touching her back but the suspect denied touching her and left.

Multiple young women on campus told us the alert has them on guard this week.

Junior at Wayne State University, Zahraa Alaouie, said, "I felt very discomforted even knowing that. It was very weird. I was actually nervous, that’s why I was telling my sister about it."

Malvina Ryab, another Junior at Wayne State University told us it has her questioning if she wants to go into the undergraduate library at all, "STEM is kind of more safer, you can book a room, lock the door."

It's worth mentioning that anyone can walk into the undergraduate library, no student badge is needed.

"I don’t think random people should be allowed in the building," commented Ryab.

University police say the suspect is an older male about 5'9". They tell us they are actively looking for him and are looking through campus security video as well.

If you know anything you are asked to call the Wayne State University Police at 313-577-2222.