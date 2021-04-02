Yum Village is spicing things up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s time to spice things up because the Yum Village restaurant in Detroit is kicking its spice game up a notch.

It’s taking ingredients used in the food and also using them for health, grooming, beauty, and wellness products too.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom got a glimpse of the goods and some other folks did too.

The Yum Village Market Pantry is open and the products are in and you can hunt them down in time for Easter and beyond!.

Yum Village and Yum Village Market Pantry

6500 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48202

313-334-6099

yumvillage.com