As egg prices skyrocket, is owning your own chickens cheaper? We looked into it

METAMORA, Mich. (WXYZ) — For three years, Angela Siecinski has raised her own chickens at her home, turned farm, in Metamora.

When asked why she started, she replied, "For the eggs, farm-fresh eggs are the best eggs you can have."

Angela Siecinski speaks to 7 News Detroit about raising chickens

She said the nutritional value of home eggs and the price were the two main factors.

"The price of eggs is terrible right now," said Siecinski.

The recent rise in prices is largely due to the bird flu, which is forcing farmers across the country to kill many of their chickens.

At Andy's Quality Market in Metamora, the manager, Tim Drumhiller told us that their prices have jumped.

"Anywhere from $3.99, jumped up to about $6 now," said Drumhiller. "So almost a $2 price increase across the board on the coast of eggs."

In fact, the store put up signs in front of their egg section to explain the rise to customers.

In December, the average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15.

Siecinski said her chickens usually lay a couple dozen eggs a week, but that's during prime laying seasons.

When asked if she thinks having her own chickens is cheaper than buying eggs, she responded, "It kind of equals itself out by the time you’re paying for feed and everything else."

Siecinski said one of her chickens usually eats a bag of feed a month, and a bag of feed is about $13 - $18.

The Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to go up another 20% this year, so eventually, it could be cheaper to own your own chickens.

If you decide to go for it in a city or suburb that allows it, Siecinski just has one tip, "Stay away from roosters."